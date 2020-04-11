​Weekly​ Winfalls Review

About Weekly ​Windfalls

Founded and operated by ​Jason Bond, the Weekly ​Windfalls is an option picking and online education platform. The website primarily focuses on learning strategies to enable traders to make calculated moves while providing useful options for trade alerts. This Weekly Windfalls review is part of the Raging Bull trading reviews series

​Managing one’s income can be quite a challenge. If you’ve got a family to support, a college fund for your kids, or a retirement plan, it can seem daunting to find those extra dollars to deposit into your savings account. You might even wonder if working eight hours provides you with enough money to maintain a comfortable life.

The average salary may provide you enough money for your day-to-day expenses, but what if you want more? Nowadays, everyone seems to have a side hustle where they earn half or nearly the same as their regular job. If you haven’t got the time to commit to another gig then maybe you should think about trading stocks in order to gain that extra income.

It’s okay if you don’t know anything about the stock market, there are people who do know and are willing to share their knowledge with you. A quick browse through the internet will provide thousands of results of investors who are more than willing to help you invest your money. The question is, who can you trust the most?

Weekly Windfalls ​developed a trading program that provides you with all the information you’ll need to start trading your money on your own.

​Who Is Behind Weekly Windfalls?

Jason Bond has been recognized and praised for creating this online trading program and even the people's shard Diamon John promoted Weekly Windfalls. ​The Weekly Windfalls program is user-friendly and easily understandable. It’s okay if you don’t have any knowledge of the stock- or options market because Jason has created ​WW to enable them to jump in the game and gain a basic understanding right from the get-go.

The ​Weekly Windfalls concept is to sell options of the best companies in the market while other traders buy these options from you. The odds are automatically tilted in your favor so you have the advantage of increasing your earnings. The positions are always hedged and never traded "naked".

​How Does It Work?

The most important thing is to know what options are. Weekly Windfalls is a platform for trading with options, which are basically contracts. Trading with options means that person A is selling person B the right to purchase an asset. However, person B is not obliged to make the purchase.

In the best case scenario, the commitment that somebody is selling could increase its value after a certain amount of time. When approaching the deadline, one could cash out with much more money than initially invested. This might sound a little bit complicated at first, but don’t worry. Weekly Windfalls is a user-friendly platform that makes trading with options very easy. 

On the list of chosen stock-based options you can find big multinational businesses with huge revenue, such as Netflix or Amazon. This means that trading with these companies allows you to mirror Jason's ​picks.​

To start trading with this program is easy. The user-friendly ​client dashboard gives you the chance to start with a free tutorial where you can learn how the platform works. ​Once you sign up, Jason explains in different lessons and seminars, all the do’s and don’ts about trading and everything you need to know to get started in Weekly Windfalls.

By trading smart and following the rules, your return on an investment can be up to 100%.

Jason, who guides you through the tutorial, made a lot of money through trading himself. In the first few months of last year he made over $350,000. ​But Jason isn’t the only successful trader. Many other people are making more money​.​

One of the most positive things about trading on Weekly Windfalls is that you can earn money very fast without a long wait period. ​Jason trades weekly expiring options and that's why you see results immediately. Plus, he shared his trading PC screen with subscribers.

Is Weekly ​Windfalls The Right Choice?

​​Weekly Windfalls is the perfect platform for people ​who want more in life and just need the right tool to achieve that goal. ​However, there is a high risk of trading options, especially if you do not know what you are doing. For this reason, it is crucial to start with studying the documentation and watching the educational videos first. If you are looking for a low-risk trading strategy, then Weekly Windfalls is not right for you.

How Much Can You Earn?

​You might be asking yourself, “How much can I actually make?” ​Here’s a promise that Jason gives in his tutorial: You can earn up to $10,000 in one week. The longer you use the program, the more you will learn and the more you will earn."

But you need to understand, that the risk reward of each trade is about 1:1. So if you want to make $10,000 with a trade, then the risk put on the table is also around $10,000. Jason's argument why chances are high that most trades work is that options expire most often without execution and without value. So a call or put sold covered for a premium is from his perspective the right way to make money.With the earnings we made with Weekly Windfalls we finally reached our aim to live the lifestyle of our dreams.

How Many People Use Weekly Windfalls?

​A few thousand people use Jason Bond's ervices and Weekly Windfalls can be expected to have a few hunded. ​We highly recommend ​to start with the training and that you take advantage of the free course while spots are still available.

​Conclusion

We are very satisfied with ​what we see at Weekly Windfalls. It can be quite challenging to earn some extra money, but a platform like Weekly Windfalls ​can help you to earn money faster and easier. One advantage of the platform is you don’t necessarily need prior knowledge to be able to trade with options. It’s made for people without a business background and for anyone who just wants to earn more money.

All you need is a few minutes and soon you’ll be able to earn much more money and eliminate your financial burdens.

What’s the next step? All you need to do is to take a chance and sign up​. You can learn all you need to know about trading with options and finally get started. ​If you feel unsure about the best next step, take a chance and join the free ​webinar.

Pros

  • Weekly ​Windfalls is easy to understand
  • Comprehensive education material
  • Real-time option trade alerts
  • Screen sharing for ​Jason's Tastayworks account

Cons

  • ​Options trading comes with high risk
  • Risk reward ratio per trade 1:1
