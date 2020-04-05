​Weekly Money Multiplier Review

About Weekly Money Multiplier

​Weekly Money Multiplier is an options trading service owned by Jason Bond and Jeff Bishop. The main moderator is Nathan Bear. Options trading alerts are the core focus of this education and trading signal platform. Nathan Bear is a millionaire trader and one of Jason Bond’s Millionaire Roadmap winners.

He developed his unique trading technique over the past recent years. Before Nathan became successful, he suffered from huge losses. Before Nathan Bear, Jeff Bishop ran this service as the head options trainer, moderator, and trader. Jeff is the co-founder of RagingBull.com LLC and operates multiple platforms within the Raging Bull network. This review is ​one of our Raging Bull trading reviews.

Some bigger brands are Jason Bond Picks and Weekly Windfalls. Interesting wise, some of the most successful students that Jason Bond found, now run some of their trading services. This makes sense since successful traders are the key to make a trading education service profitable by getting more and more customers.

Only people who prove to make money trading will have success in the long run. And so does Nathan bear who joined WMM in 2018 and now operates the service completely. Hew grew his account from ~40k to ~1.8 million within three years. He was not only successful in the past, but he is still and made more than 1 million of profits in 2019. The amazing thing is that Nathan Bear is completely transparent with is service since he shares his trading screen in real-time with subscribers. A huge plus for credibility and trust.