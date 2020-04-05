Weekly Money Multiplier Review
About Weekly Money Multiplier
Weekly Money Multiplier is an options trading service owned by Jason Bond and Jeff Bishop. The main moderator is Nathan Bear. Options trading alerts are the core focus of this education and trading signal platform. Nathan Bear is a millionaire trader and one of Jason Bond’s Millionaire Roadmap winners.
He developed his unique trading technique over the past recent years. Before Nathan became successful, he suffered from huge losses. Before Nathan Bear, Jeff Bishop ran this service as the head options trainer, moderator, and trader. Jeff is the co-founder of RagingBull.com LLC and operates multiple platforms within the Raging Bull network. This review is one of our Raging Bull trading reviews.
Some bigger brands are Jason Bond Picks and Weekly Windfalls. Interesting wise, some of the most successful students that Jason Bond found, now run some of their trading services. This makes sense since successful traders are the key to make a trading education service profitable by getting more and more customers.
Only people who prove to make money trading will have success in the long run. And so does Nathan bear who joined WMM in 2018 and now operates the service completely. Hew grew his account from ~40k to ~1.8 million within three years. He was not only successful in the past, but he is still and made more than 1 million of profits in 2019. The amazing thing is that Nathan Bear is completely transparent with is service since he shares his trading screen in real-time with subscribers. A huge plus for credibility and trust.
Trading Style
Nathan Bear is a technical trader, and he developed one system to its perfection. He does repeat and repeat the same approach over and over again and calls it a trend-pattern squeeze. Nathan aims to benefit from huge options premium spikes. Some of his trades are swing trades, some are day-trades, and some are directional bets on the underlying asset. One amazing thing about his approach is that he trades high liquid options and not low float or penny stock-based options. The benefits are that high liquid options have smaller spreads and also less volatility, even when more people buy and sell the same option.
Strategies
J. Bishop previously utilized mainly his 13/30 trading pattern, where he was using moving averages with a 13 and 30 period. He still trades this type of pattern but does it in another service now. N. Bear instead does focus on those strategies that made him so successful trading during the Millionaire Roadmap. And that’s great because new subscribers only have to lear one specific trading pattern in perfection in a way they prefer. Even following NB in real-time makes subscribers money since it’s possible to copy his trades entirely.
Time-Frames
Nathan uses multiple time frames to find his entries and also to time his exits in the weekly money multiplier. The higher the time frame, the longer-term the holding period will be. Trades from the 60-minute time frame and higher are usually swing-trades. Some trades are taken from time frames from as low as from 5-minute time frames to execute day trades.
Is Weekly Money Multiplier the right choice?
The trading education- and real-time trade service is, based on this Weekly Money Multiplier review, a great choice. Anyhow, it would be a good idea to subscribe to the retail price of >$5,000 per year. Instead, using the StreetSmartReport promo code is a great idea to secure saving of up to 80% and more depending on the subscription duration.
One more word of caution again. People who see Nathan making sometimes $40,000 per week often tend to jump right into it. That’s a problem because Nathan sometimes has also weeks where he loses $10,000 a week. Trading is not a one-way street. That’s true for stock trading and even for options trading. New subscribers should protect their investment capital, follow the program, to make the highest possible profit within their portfolio. It is possible to make a lot of money with this best options trading alert service if you do it with patience and step by step.
Pros
- Easy to understand
- Comprehensive education material
- Real-time trade alerts
- Screen sharing for trading accounts
- Transparent and honest
Cons
- Subscribers receive advertising emails to all Raging Bull services