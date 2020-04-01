Frequently Asked Questions

How often does ​​​Topstep​FX release new promo codes?

T​opstepTrader provides new promo codes at least once every 90 days. The typical range of savings is from 15% off to 30% off. On some occasions, ​​​Topstep​FX offers even higher discounts.

How much can I save by using a promo code at ​​​Topstep​FX?

In the last 30 days, subscribers have saved between $30 and $75 per month by using the verified ​​​Topstep​FX promo codes published at streetsmartreport.com.

How do I redeem discount codes at ​topstep​fx.com?

​To get the discount, you need to use the "get deal" links above. Then, you need to register with your email address. Once you have verified your email address at Topstep​FX, you can choose your Forex Funded Trader program​ with 20% off.

Does ​​​Topstep​FX have any working coupons right now?

Currently, there are 4 working and verified coupons available for ​​​Topstep​FX. Subscribers save up to $​75 per month by using the discount codes at streetsmartreport.com.

Can I use the ​​​Topstep​FX ​discount code for any subscription?

